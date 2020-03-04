MANILA, Philippines – The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced that several of its events have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

This includes the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualification Tournament that was set to take place from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru, India.

In a statement, the world governing body said the tournament should happen before the Universality Olympic Qualifier Tournament that is set to take place from April 24 to 26 in Budapest, Hungary.

Despite the delay, the Philippine 3x3 team composed of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, CJ Perez, and Mo Tautuaa will continue to train on a daily basis.

Also rescheduled are the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup (May 13-17 to September 9-13) and U17 Asia Cup (June 4-7 to October 8-11). – Rappler.com