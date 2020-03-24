MANILA, Philippines – Even after graduating from the UAAP as a three-peat champion, Isaac Go did not stop grinding in his student-athlete life.

The former Ateneo center is now taking up Masters in Sustainability Management, while staying committed to his Gilas Pilipinas duties.

In the 2019 PBA Draft, Go was selected first in the special Gilas Pilipinas draft as he gets loaned to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Recently, Go helped Mighty Sports win its maiden title in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Rappler catches up with Isaac Go on how he manage time between graduate school and playing for the national team.