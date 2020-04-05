MANILA, Philippines – NBA hopeful Remy Martin reiterated his desire to play for Gilas Pilipinas, saying all he wants to do is help the national team.

The Filipino-American guard, who declared for the NBA after 3 years with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the US NCAA Division 1, is confident that he will fulfill his goal of donning the national colors in the future.

"[What] I always wanted to do was to represent another country at a sport that they love. They love basketball, they love watching, they love everything about the game," Martin said in an Instagram video.

"It's a privilege to go out there and play the game that you love, especially at this level and I'm just trying to help."



Martin, whose mother Mary Ann Macaspac is a Filipina, has been on the Gilas Pilipinas radar ever since he was a freshman at Arizona State.

The six-foot guard has become one of the most prolific players in the Pac-12 conference, leading the Sun Devils with averages of 19.1 points on 43.2% shooting to go with 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Martin was a contender for Conference Player of the Year and Arizona State was on pace to making the NCAA tournament for the third straight year but the season was shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remy Macaspac Martin (@remymartin1fk) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:01pm PDT

"I've always wanted to go, especially play for the national team. I know one day that I'm going to make my way out there and it's going to be a blast," Martin said.

He added: "I'm going to give them everything I have."



Martin said he appreciates the support from Filipinos.

"I have ASU fans already in the Philippines, which is crazy. It means a lot that those people are reaching out." – Rappler.com