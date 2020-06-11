MANILA, Philippines – FIBA has included Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Gabe Norwood’s poster dunk over former NBA player Luis Scola in the shortlist for its Dunk of the Decade on Thursday, June 11.

The former national team captain’s one-handed rack attack in the 2014 FIBA World Cup over the Argentine star is now included alongside other strong candidates such as reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

As of posting, Norwood holds 73% of the votes in his first-round matchup against Australia’s Mitch Creek in the Asia and Oceania bracket.

Fans can vote once in every bracket once a day until the tournament moves to the next round on Sunday, June 14.

It can be recalled that the Philippines’ inclusion in the 2014 World Cup was already a historic feat in itself as it was the country’s first taste of FIBA basketball in the world stage in 36 years.

Norwood and the rest of Gilas had to defeat longtime rival South Korea in a 2013 FIBA Asia Championship semifinal thriller for the ages to clinch the country’s first World Cup berth since 1978.

Although the Philippines only placed 21st out of 24 countries in the 2014 world meet, it set the stage for a more robust national team program for the rest of the decade.

Norwood’s jam over Scola simply made the trip all the more sweeter. – Rappler.com