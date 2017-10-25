Josh Jackson and Joe Ingles joint the list of NBA players who were fined this season

Published 12:47 PM, October 25, 2017

NEW YORK, USA – Phoenix Suns rookie forward Josh Jackson and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles were both fined Tuesday, October 24, by the NBA, which has imposed 5 fines in the new season's first week.

Jackson was fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan with 6:10 remaining in a 130-88 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

He was also cited for making a menacing gesture on the court, motioning an imaginary gun toward a spectator.

"I actually wasn't making a gun [gesture]," Jackson told the Arizona Republic. "I kind of wanted to put up the middle finger to him but I didn't do that because I was like I was really being watched so I kind of halfway did it."

Ingles was fined $15,000 for an incident with Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams with 8:53 left in the third quarter of Utah's 96-87 victory on Saturday, October 21.

Ingles struck the New Zealand center in the groin area as Oklahoma City forward Paul George committed a turnover.

Prior fines imposed in the opening week of the campaign saw the NBA take $25,000 from New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins for inappropriate language on October 18 at Memphis, $25,000 from Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving for an inappropriate response to a heckler in Philadelphia, and $50,000 from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry for throwing his mouthpiece at a referee during the 4th quarter of a loss at Memphis. – Rappler.com