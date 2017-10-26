Cleveland loses to the Brooklyn Nets despite LeBron's triple double

Published 1:16 PM, October 26, 2017

NEW YORK, USA - Russell Westbrook produced his 81st career NBA triple double Wednesday, October 25 (Thursday Manila time) to spark the Oklahoma City Thunder over visiting Indiana 114-96, helping Paul George win his first game against his former club.

Westbrook had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists while Carmelo Anthony netted 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and New Zealander Steven Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder.

George, nagged by foul trouble and fouling out with 6:13 remaining, managed only 10 points on eight shots in 19 minutes while one of the players sent to the Pacers for him, ex-Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, led Indiana with 35 points.

"All my focus, everything is to get better and bring all of my talent here," George said. "Once I got traded, that's out of my control. I'm no longer an Indiana Pacer. I enjoyed being there, but this is where my focus is."

LeBron James stung Brooklyn for a triple double but the Nets hung on for a 112-107 victory over Cleveland, remaining unbeaten at home in the young season.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who led the Nets' six double-digit scorers with a career-high 22 points, sank a 3-pointer from near mid-court with 43 seconds remaining to give Brooklyn the lead for good.

James, moved to point guard for the second consecutive night, struck for 29 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots while Kyle Korver came off the bench to score 22 points and Kevin Love added 15 and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who like Brooklyn are 3-2.

Cleveland surrendered 17 3-pointers for the third game in a row.

"The last one Spencer hit was pretty deep, but we definitely got to do (challenge 3-pointers better)," James said. "That's what this league is now. The league is a 3-point shot and we've got to get adjusted to that and cover that line."

Houston's Eric Gordon sank a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer to give the Rockets a 105-104 victory at Philadelphia.

Gordon scored a game-high 29 points, James Harden added 17 points and 13 assists and Clint Capella had 16 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for the Rockets, who scored the final nine points.

J.J. Redick scored 22 points and Joel Embiid 21 to lead the 76ers, who went scoreless over the final three minutes, while Australia's Ben Simmons had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Philadelphia.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 31 points and the unbeaten San Antonio Spurs won 117-100 at Miami. The Spurs (4-0) had a season-high 22 points from reserve Rudy Gay and 14 more off the bench from Argentina's Manu Ginobili.

Rookie guard Dennis Smith Jnr scored 19 points and the previously winless host Dallas Mavericks beat previously unbeaten Memphis 103-94. Spanish big man Marc Gasol had 26 points and 11 rebounds in a losing cause.

Tobias Harris matched a career high with 34 points to spark host Detroit over Minnesota 122-101 while Charlotte reserve Frank Kaminsky had 20 points and Hornets rookie Malik Monk added 17 in a 110-93 home victoy over Denver. – Rappler.com