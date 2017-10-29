The New Orleans Pelicans downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-101

Published 12:30 PM, October 29, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – DeMarcus Cousins notched a triple-double and Anthony Davis returned from injury to score 30 points on Saturday, October 28 as the New Orleans Pelicans downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-101.

Cousins poured in 29 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double since arriving in New Orleans.

Davis, who missed the game against the Sacramento Kings with a knee injury, pulled down 14 rebounds to go with his 30 points.

Jrue Holiday also had a season-high 29 points and 7 assists, while E'Twaun Moore matched his career-high with 24 points.

Kevin Love led the way for the Cavaliers with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Cavs superstar LeBron James added 18 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists – but also had 4 turnovers as Cleveland, beaten by the Golden State Warriors in last year's NBA finals, dropped their second straight to fall to 3-3.

Love made 3 triples in little more than a minute to spark a 22-7 Cleveland scoring run that turned a 65-52 deficit into a 73-72 Cavs lead midway through the 3rd period.

But New Orleans responded with a 12-2 run and led 89-83 going into the final period.

Cleveland, already coping with early season injuries, got a scare when Love went down with less than 5 minutes left in the third. Love returned to hit two free throws before coach Tyronn Lue sat his starters for much of the 4th quarter. – Rappler.com