Markelle Fultz's right shoulder injury hinders him from a top-pick performance this season

Published 12:15 PM, October 30, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, the top pick in last June's NBA draft, will be sidelined indefinitely with the right shoulder injury that has hindered him this season, the Sixers said Sunday, October 29.

The 76ers said Fultz would be reevaluated in 3 weeks.

Fultz was seen by several shoulder specialists who found a scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder, but no structural damage to the joint.

Fultz had already changed the mechanics of his free throw shooting in a bid to solve the problem.

But his play has suffered and he averaged just 6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 4 games, before missing Philadelphia's last two.

He had averaged 23.3 points in his lone college season with the University of Washington. – Rappler.com