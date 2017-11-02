NBA's reigning Eastern Conference kings, are riding a 4-game losing streak and have slid down to 13th place in the league's weaker conference. Overall, they're at 25th. Here's why.

Don't look now, but the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA's reigning Eastern Conference kings, are currently riding a 4-game losing streak and have slid down to 13th place in the league's weaker conference. Overall, they're at 25th. Just three months earlier, they were in their 3rd-straight NBA Finals appearance, which they eventually dropped to the Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors.

So what happened? Sure, there's no reason to panic with 74 games left in the season, but these new-look Cavaliers have to address their issues sooner rather than later if they want to reign supreme one more time.

1. Inconsistent lineups

Thanks to the growing legend of LeBron James, Cleveland has become a hot destination for free agents more than ever before. Spearheaded with the Cavs' trading a flat-earther for Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas with a secretly-busted hip, this was followed with the high-profile signings of Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade to the tune of a combined $4.6 million dollars.

On paper, it looked like Cleveland had the off-season of a lifetime, but now, Tyronn Lue is looking like an overexcited kid on Christmas who doesn't know what to do with his all his new toys. With Thomas unavailable until next year and Rose going in and out of rotation as usual due to injuries, Lue has plugged in different players into the starting point guard slot, including out-of-position players like James and Iman Shumpert.

Lue has also toyed with the starting lineup numerous times only to blow it all up after one loss. So far, he has benched starting players like Wade, Crowder, Tristan Thompson and JR Smith but has since reinserted the latter two as starters. As a result, only James and Kevin Love have had consistent games in this young season. Incidentally, only those two have not experienced drastic changes in their roles.

And what happens when 13 out of 15 players in a team don’t really know their roles?

2. Undisputed league-worst defense

Based on all teams' last 4 games, Cleveland's defense is as effective as a screen door on a submarine. The 3-peat NBA finalists are at the very bottom of the list in terms of opponent points allowed, at 118.3 a game. If we include all games, they fare no better at 26th place, worse than cellar-dwellers like the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks. They are also dead-last in opponent assists allowed at 27.5 a game, meaning that teams share the ball at will when facing the Cavaliers.

Okay, maybe we can condone these defensive lapses if the teams they lost to are offensive juggernauts like Houston or Oklahoma City, right? Well, unfortunately for them, they have now lost 4 straight to (deep breath) the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers. They gave up an average of 118.3 points to teams with a combined record of 14 wins and 17 losses.

The bad news doesn’t end there. Given their available personnel, it’s unlikely that Cleveland would easily patch up their defensive woes. Outside LeBron James, there really isn’t anyone on the team who can hold down their own on D. Even their finest acquisition, Isaiah Thomas, is a defensive sieve. In his last season for Boston, the Celtics posted a 112.0 Defensive Rating (DefRtg) with him on the floor. Whenever he’s on the bench however, their rating climbed nearly 10 points at 102.3, meaning that their defense was way better without him. In comparison, his replacement Kyrie Irving currently records a 97.9 DefRtg for the Men in Green when he’s on the floor. With him off the court, Boston drops to 105.3.

Maybe Boston GM Danny Ainge really was onto something other than refusing to give Thomas a max contract.

3. Tristan Thompson and JR Smith

The Cleveland circle of blame-games is going around in a toxic cycle. Tyronn Lue is benching players like there's no tomorrow but the players are giving him reasons to do so.

The prime suspects here are Tristan Thompson and JR Smith - players whose inconsistencies have inconvenienced the Cavs for quite some time now. Most recently, Thompson the rebounding specialist recorded one point and zero rebounds in 19 minutes against the Knicks. Friendly reminder: he's being paid to the max to crash the boards.

As for JR "Swish," he's clanked his way to 5 points a game on 29.6% shooting in 5 games after replacing Wade in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, the former 2006 Finals MVP is averaging 9.3 points off the bench. So much for Smith being "absolutely frustrated" for the initial benching.

4. The loss of Kyrie Irving

"Uncle Drew" may believe in a flat Earth, but all that really matters is what he does with the round ball on the flat court. Cleveland is simply lost without a real point guard, and that's a 25-points-per-game hole left unplugged until mid-January next year.

Irving was the reason why Cleveland's offense won games for them despite a bottom-5 defense. Without his flawless offense nullifying most of the Cavaliers' faults, Cleveland has been left exposed to beatings from New York teams. His loss is the reason why small forwards are suddenly running as point guards and why the sentence "Cleveland has been left exposed to beatings from New York teams" now exists. Rose, Wade or Jose Calderon simply don't cut it as replacements.

All in all, the following months will be very tough for the Cavaliers, but given that they're enjoying life in a historically-weak conference, they're still a lock to make the playoffs. However, with the way they are running things right now, they're not exactly making a strong case as reigning top threats to the emerging dynasty in Golden State. – Rappler.com