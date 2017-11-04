LeBron James makes his second-best scoring performance of 57 points while grabbing 11 boards and passing out 7 assists

Published 1:22 PM, November 04, 2017

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Four-time league MVP LeBron James poured in 57 points for the second-best scoring performance of his career as the Cleveland Cavaliers busted out of a slump with a 130-122 win over the Washington Wizards.

James also delivered 11 rebounds and 7 assists on Friday, November 3, for the Cavaliers who shot 56% from the field and improved the team to 4-5 record in the season.

The 32-year-old American sank 23 of 34 shots, including two 3-pointers and made all 9 of his free throw attempts in front of a crowd of 20,100 at the Capital One Arena in the US capital.

Derrick Rose added 20 points for the Cavaliers, who lost 3 games during their 4-game losing skid by double digits.

Both teams were struggling heading into the game as the Wizards only added to their woes, having now lost 4 of their last 5.

Bradley Beal scored 36 points for Washington. John Wall had 13 points and 15 assists as the Wizards shot 53.6% from the field.

James, who is in his 15th NBA season, finished just 4 points shy of his career-high 61 set in 2014 against the then-Charlotte Bobcats.

But there is also something about playing the Wizards that seems to bring out the best in James.

In February, James banked home the game-tying 3-point shot in the closing seconds of regulation and Cleveland went on to beat Washington 140-135 in overtime in a contest that some considered to be the league's 2016-17 regular-season game of the year.

James scored 24 points and Cleveland shot 65.8% from the field in the first half for a 74-66 lead. – Rappler.com