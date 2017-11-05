The Grizzlies win their 6th match of the season at the expense of the Clips

Published 12:38 PM, November 05, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Using a balanced offensive attack and some timely fourth quarter baskets, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-104, on Saturday, November 4 at the Staples Center arena.

Mike Conley tallied 22 points and was one of 7 players to score in double figures for the visiting Grizzlies, who led most of the first half behind some efficient offensive play as they connected on almost 44% of their 3-point attempts.

Memphis (6-3) got key contributions off the bench from guards Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers, who scored 20 and 12 points respectively, as well as 13 points from Brandon Wright and 10 by Chandler Parsons to keep the Clippers at bay.

The Grizzlies cooled off from 3-point range in the second half, closing the game at 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

By comparison, the Clippers shot a miserable four-of 26 overall from 3-point range.

Despite their poor 3-point shooting, the Clippers kept it close, pulling level midway through the third quarter.

Forward Blake Griffin buoyed the Clippers in all phases with a season-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Griffin was one of five Clippers to score in double figures along with guards Patrick Beverley (23) and Lou Williams (13), center DeAndre Jordan (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (10). – Rappler.com