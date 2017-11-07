Tyronn Lue makes sure that the Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of their faults in the previous games

November 07, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Monday, November 6 that his players were "embarrassed" by their start to the season as they prepared to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Cavs slipped to 4-6 on Sunday, November 5 after losing at home to the under-strength Atlanta Hawks, who are propping up the Eastern Conference standings at 2-8.

Lue was at a loss to explain the Cavaliers' sluggish beginning to the season which has left the 2016 NBA champions languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The Cavs coach said the team had pored over footage of their losses in an attempt to pinpoint their faults.

"Have to keep showing film and continue to keep talking about it," Lue said.

"Make sure we're aware of it, and I think guys are embarrassed and should be embarrassed of how we're getting beat."

Sunday's loss to Atlanta was particularly galling given the Hawks were missing 5 first-choice players, Lue said.

"Teams that we're playing, having guys out, key guys out and still not being able to win," Lue said.

"We all have to continue to keep searching and continue to keep fighting and continue to play hard."

Yet Lue was reluctant to point the finger of blame at the Cavs starting lineup, saying problems existed throughout the roster.

"It's not just the starters, it's all of us," said Lue. "We all have to get better and we have to put in the work to get out of this hole. Starters understand they have to play better. They know that. But it's all of us." – Rappler.com