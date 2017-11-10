Washington Wizards gain some revenge and hopefully some needed confidence with a 111-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA

LOS ANGELES, United States – John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 45 points as the Washington Wizards gained some revenge and hopefully some needed confidence with a 111-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Otto Porter contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday for the Wizards, who had lost five of seven starting with a 102-99 road loss against the Lakers on October 25.

Washington, who improved to 6-5 on the season, also stopped a three-game home losing streak during which they allowed an average of 122 points per game.

Brook Lopez and Jordan Crawford each had 15 points as seven Lakers scored in double figures. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma each scored 13, and Julius Randle had 11 for the struggling Lakers.

Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball had another poor shooting night while running the offense. Ball, who entered shooting 29 percent from the floor, finished three of 12 overall and one of seven on three-point tries.

Ball wasn't alone as Los Angeles shot 36 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers in its second road game in as many nights.

By comparison the Wizards drained 51.8 percent of their field-goal attempts, scored 50 points in the paint and led by as many as 21 points.

Washington shot 60 percent from the field and scored its most points in any first half this season for a 69-56 halftime lead. – Rappler.com