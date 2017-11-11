Reggie Jackson's key 3-pointers allow the Pistons to carry the momentum

Published 3:39 PM, November 11, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Reggie Jackson made two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch as the Detroit Pistons won their 4th straight with a 111-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, November 10.

Jackson had 22 points and 6 assists for the Pistons, who gave away a 19-point lead before regaining control in front of a crowd of 16,600 at Little Caesars Arena.

Andre Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and a career-high 7 assists for Detroit, who improved to 9-3 on the season.

Avery Bradley tallied 20 points and Tobias Harris finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Ish Smith came off the bench to finish with 17 points and 5 assists.

Kent Bazemore had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Hawks (2-10). Dennis Schroder scored 17 points and 11 assists, John Collins tossed in 16 points and 8 rebounds, Dewayne Dedmon added 13 points and 9 rebounds while Marco Bellinelli chipped in 14 points.

Detroit led 76-69 heading into the 4th. The Hawks closed the gap to 5 points early in the quarter and once again midway through after Bazemore made a jumper.

Bazemore's 3-pointer from the top of the key and another from the wing tied it 94-94 with 3:49 left.

The teams traded scores until Jackson's triple with 52.3 seconds left put the Pistons on top 103-100. Following Bellinelli's miss, Bradley made a free throw and collected the rebound after missing the second try. Jackson then drained another key 3-pointer to clinch the win. – Rappler.com