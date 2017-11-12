The Boston Celtics might have to seek their 12th straight win without Kyrie Irving

Published 11:48 AM, November 12, 2017

BOSTON, USA – Boston's Kyrie Irving has been diagnosed with a facial fracture and could miss the game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, November 12, where the Celtics will be seeking to win their 12th straight game.

The minor fracture to Irving is just the latest health problem for the Celtics, who are one of the hottest teams in the NBA despite the rash of injuries. The loss of Irving means Boston is without all of its Big Three which also comprises Gordon Hayward (out for season) and Al Horford (concussion). Rookie Jayson Tatum is nursing a sore ankle.

Irving suffered the injury in the first quarter of their game at the Boston Garden on Friday, November 10, when he took an accidental elbow to the mouth from teammate Aron Baynes. After the hit, Irving fell to the floor holding his face.

Irving was attended to by Celtics trainer Art Horne and left the court clutching a towel over his bloodied face. He was also checked for a concussion.

"I think this team has a chance to be one of those teams that just kind of fights through adversity all the way," said Boston coach Brad Stevens.

Backup point guard Shane Larkin could be pressed into duty if Irving is out Sunday. – Rappler.com