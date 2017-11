The San Antonio Spurs are on a two-game winning streak

Published 2:05 PM, November 26, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 34 points as the San Antonio Spurs completed a two-game season sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a 106-86 win on Saturday, November 25.

San Antonio, who improved to 12-7 on the season, led by 11 points at halftime and stretched the lead to as many as 20 points in the 4th quarter at the Spectrum Center arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Spurs defense held the cold-shooting Hornets to just 29 first-half points and 22.2 percent shooting from the floor.

The Spurs also got 15 points from Rudy Gay, 14 from Kyle Anderson, 11 from Manu Ginobili and 10 from Patty Mills.

The Hornets dropped to 8-11 on the season and have now lost 8 of their last 11 games.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 18 points despite missing about 5 minutes in the 3rd quarter with a bruised left shoulder.

The Hornets also got 12 points each from Frank Kaminsky and Jeremy Lamb, and 10 points and 11 rebounds from Dwight Howard.

Elsewhere, J.J. Redick hit eight three-pointers and scored 29 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the struggling Orlando Magic 130-111 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Redick drained 6 3-pointers in the first half and the Sixers never trailed after the first quarter en route to their 5th win in 6 contests.

Philadelphia won despite the absence of starting point guard Ben Simmons, who is out with an elbow injury.

Sixers center Joel Embiid produced his ninth double-double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell also delivered a double-double with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 13 of the Sixers' 34 assists. Dario Saric added 21 points. McConnell was in the starting lineup in place of Simmons.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 points for Orlando, which dropped its 8th game in a row. – Rappler.com