Published 11:37 AM, November 28, 2017

LOS ANGELES , United States – The struggling Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale and named J.B. Bickerstaff as his interim replacement on Monday.

Memphis is in the midst of an eight-game NBA losing streak and holds a 7-12 record this season after making the playoffs last season.

"After a thorough evaluation, I decided a change in course was necessary to move forward and provide the team and organization its best chance at success this season and beyond," Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said.

"Coach Fizdale represented the Grizzlies and City of Memphis proudly, and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Fizdale has recorded a 50-51 mark since being named the 13th head coach in franchise history in May 2016.

Bickerstaff served as Memphis' associate head coach. He spent five seasons with the Houston Rockets (2011-16), also served as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Bobcats (2004-07) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-11). – Rappler.com