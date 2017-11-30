Clarkson says, 'for me, I’m just trying to compete, man. If they play me off the bench or as a starter – going out there impacting the game, trying to win games is where [I’m] at. So I’m trying to get that Sixth Man of the Year.'

Published 7:21 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Recently, when people talk about the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s only about two people: rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. However, another man is quietly proving his worth despite being in a background role: Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson.

During the Lakers Media Day before the start of the season, Clarkson has expressed his desire to aim for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, currently held by Houston Rockets’ guard Eric Gordon. “For me, I’m just trying to compete, man,” he said. “If they play me off the bench or as a starter – going out there impacting the game, trying to win games is where [I’m] at. So I’m trying to get that Sixth Man of the Year.”

After 20 games, it looks like the 6’6” combo guard is making a legitimate challenge for that title. Behind new acquisitions in Ball and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Clarkson is averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3 assists, 0.7 steals and just 1.8 turnovers on a stellar 49% shooting clip – all that in just 22.6 minutes per game. He did comparatively less damage last year with more playing time and a starting position – 14.7 points, 3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2 turnovers on 46% shooting in 29.2 minutes.

Just this Thursday, November 30, Manila time, Clarkson balled out again from the bench for La La Land, netting 21 points, 6 boards and 8 assists in a surprisingly tight 127-123 overtime home loss against the complete roster of the champion Golden State Warriors. Multiple Lakers also showed off against the champs, including Ball (15 points, 10 rebounds), Pope (21p, 7r), Brandon Ingram (career-high 32p, 5r) and Julius Randle (20p, 4r).

Some expected the 25-year old guard to have a drop off in production this season after the lineup demotion, trade rumors and departures for a number of his friends like D’Angelo Russell (Nets), Lou Williams (Rockets, then Clippers) and Nick Young (Warriors).

“You don’t really understand that until you’ve been around for a while you see guys get traded,” Clarkson said in an interview with the LA Times. “People that are close to you. Shoot, my last three years I walked into a locker room and seen all new faces. It’s nothing new for me. Now it’s just part of the business. Come in, put on this jersey, play for your teammates and try to get wins.”

As for the trade rumors, he said that “to me it’s motivation. It’s a business, you’re either going to be here or you ain’t. Wherever I am I want to be productive.”

While Clarkson has indeed been productive, he still has to play a little bit better to wipe out the competition, including Williams (17.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists) and a renaissance season from Tyreke Evans (17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists). Reigning 6th man awardee Eric Gordon is practically a goner since he has been a regular starter, filling in for the often-injured Chris Paul.

For the last three seasons, Clarkson has been consistently all business for the Lakers and has shown no signs of slowing down. He’s got that Gilas #PUSO down pat. – Rappler.com