Iman Shumpert might have to continue skipping games for a month or two

Published 12:46 PM, December 02, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will miss 6 to 8 weeks after surgery on his left knee on Friday, December 1 the NBA team said in an offical release.

Shumpert had missed 5 of the Cavaliers' last 6 games because of fluid build-up in his knee.

He was re-evaluated on Tuesday, November 28, by team doctors Richard Parker and James Rosneck and had arthroscopic surgery on Friday, December 1.

The Vertical reported that the procedure was to repair a small meniscus tear, although the Cavaliers didn't give further details.

Shumpert, who has missed 9 games this season, is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, have won 10 straight games and are 3rd in the Eastern Conference, 3 and a half games behind the conference leading Boston Celtics. – Rappler.com