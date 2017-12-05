The hotshot Booker shoots 17 of 32 from the floor while draining 8 triples to lead the Suns to a 9-16 record

Published 12:22 PM, December 05, 2017

NEW YORK, United States – Devin Booker produced another bumper points spree as the Phoenix Suns claimed a deserved road victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, December 4.

Booker, who scored 38 points in a losing display against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, exploded for 46 points as the Suns completed a 115-101 upset.

It was the second highest individual points total of the 21-year-old's career following his 70-point display against Boston last season.

Booker shot 17 of 32 from the floor while draining five of eight three-point shots. Phoenix improved to 9-16 with the victory as the Sixers fell to 13-10.

Booker was backed by T.J. Warren, who bagged 25 points for the visitors.

J.J. Redick led the scoring for Philly, while Joel Embiid added 22 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Australian star Ben Simmons finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Simmons said earlier he had felt "pretty sick" after coming down with symptoms of flu.

Phoenix were in control throughout, jumping into a 17-point lead in the first half before taking a 93-79 advantage with just over 11 minutes left.

A 13-point Redick blitz raised hopes of a Sixers fightback but two crucial Booker three-pointers gave Phoenix breathing space. – Rappler.com