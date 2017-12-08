LaVar Ball wants his younger sons to play together overseas

Published 11:38 AM, December 08, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – LaVar Ball told ESPN on Thursday, December 7, that his younger sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed up with an agent with an eye toward playing for the same team overseas.

"I don't care about the money," LaVar Ball said on Thursday. "I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team."

LiAngelo Ball was one of three University of California at Los Angeles players arrested in China for shoplifting and later released.

He was suspended indefinitely by UCLA over what became an international incident, and LaVar Ball pulled him from the university on Monday saying he was frustrated a the lack of a definite length of time for the suspension.

LaMelo Ball withdrew from Chino Hills High School in California early in his third year. He was originally expected to be pointed at a university playing career at UCLA, but that plan has now changed.

"He's not going to play college basketball," LaVar Ball said.

Agent Harrison Gaines represents all three Ball sons, including Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo.

LaVar Ball, whose bombastic public comments have sometimes overshadowed his talented trio of sons, says that wherever the two youngest end up playing he will spend time there overseeing their progress. – Rappler.com