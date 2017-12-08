Ben Simmons trip-dubs, Brandon Ingram gets last laugh with game-winner as the young guns dominate today's NBA games

Published 8:48 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a 4-game slate across the NBA today, December 8, and here are some of the day’s best plays.

Young guns were all over the place as seen here from the deserts of Phoenix, Arizona, where Suns rookie Josh Jackson gives “Polish Hammer” Marcin Gortat a taste of his own medicine:

Josh Jackson with the putback dunk over Gortat pic.twitter.com/fqTDOD1wj4 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 8, 2017

Heading over to the City of Brotherly Love, leading Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers shows no love at all for the Los Angeles Lakers with this filthy spin and slam:

Ben Simmons with the spin and slam! pic.twitter.com/vZQHCOIrhm — NBAFLSH (@TheNBAFlash) December 8, 2017

Keeping with the youthful theme, Mexico City gets up close and personal as they witness Brooklyn Nets rook Jarrett Allen completely erase Carmelo Anthony at the rim en route to the Thunder’s 8th straight loss on the road:

Jarrett Allen DENIES Carmelo Anthony at the rim! pic.twitter.com/QUDARfVLSN — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 8, 2017

The Nets then returned home to America with a win and snatched 21-year old Jahlil Okafor from the Sixers in exchange for the aging Trevor Booker. That’s two wins in one day.

Speaking of Philly, Ben Simmons continues to defy every basketball tradition as the 6-foot-11 point guard busted out a clean Rajon Rondo pass-fake layup:

Ben Simmons pulled a Rondo. pic.twitter.com/pvZcxXgGAr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 8, 2017

Simmons messed around and nailed his third career triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 15 big assists. The last time a rookie had three triple-doubles? Lamar Odom in 1999, when Simmons was only four years old.

But the Lakers eventually had the last laugh as sophomore stud Brandon Ingram sinks the dagger trey off a pinpoint Lonzo Ball dish:

We’ll let Ingram's Fil-Am teammate Jordan Clarkson wrap things up from here:

Jordan Clarkson with some words of endearment for Brandon Ingram’s game-winner: “Sh-t, that mother f-cker was wide open! He better shoot that mother f-cker. If you ain't shoot that sh-t, I might’ve slapped them worms right off your mother f-ckin head.” pic.twitter.com/giTqO9rHkx — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) December 8, 2017

– Rappler.com