Lou Williams sinks the go-ahead shot with 1.2 remaining to give LA the win

Published 10:04 AM, December 10, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA - Lou Williams' three-pointer was the final dagger in the Los Angeles Clippers' wild 113-112 NBA triumph over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, December 9 (Sunday Manila time).

A frenetic finish saw the lead change hands 3 times in the final 13 seconds, but Williams had the last word with a 30-foot jump shot made over the outstretched arms of Washington's Bradley Beal.

A potential game-winning basket from the baseline by Beal came just after the buzzer sounded.

Officials ruled the clock had, in fact, started too soon and replayed Washington's final possession - on which Marcin Gortat's jump shot bounced off the front of the rim.

Williams scored 35 points for the Clippers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

He leads the league in points off the bench at 17.8 per game and after becoming the 96th player to amass 1,000 three-pointers in his career on Thursday added four more to take his tally to 1,007.

Danilo Gallinari added 25 points in his second game since returning from a hip injury and Austin Rivers added 16 points for Los Angeles, who notched their first win since losing All-Star forward Blake Griffin to a knee injury in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beal finished with 25 - 23 of them in the second half. Otto Porter Jr scored 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who saw a two-game winning streak end. – Rappler.com