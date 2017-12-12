The Celtics miss Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris due to injuries

Published 12:33 PM, December 12, 2017

CHICAGO, USA - The Chicago Bulls took full advantage of Kyrie Irving's absence to romp to a 108-85 blowout against the Boston Celtics on Monday, December 11 (Tuesday Manila time).

Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points while Bobby Portis added 23 as the Bulls (6-20) stunned the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics.

Boston's preparations had been jolted after star point guard Irving was ruled out with a thigh injury just before the game in Chicago.

With forward Marcus Morris also missing with a sore left knee, the Celtics were forced to field an under-strength team just 24 hours after facing Detroit on Sunday.

The Bulls exploited Boston's makeshift line-up to full effect, with Mirotic producing a dominant display which also included 8 rebounds.

David Nwaba had 13 points while Kris Dunn had 12 points for Chicago.

Al Horford led the Boston scoring with 15 points, one of 5 Celtics players in double figures.

Boston fell to 23-6 with the defeat but remain secure on top of the Eastern Conference table with Toronto (17-7) their nearest rivals.

Boston had led 29-28 after the first quarter but Chicago romped clear in the second, surging into a 56-42 lead at the half.

Chicago managed to keep Boston at arm's length through the third quarter, maintaining a 15-point cushion at 78-63 heading into the fourth.

Chicago kept up the pressure in the final quarter, outscoring Boston by eight points to close out a deserved win. – Rappler.com