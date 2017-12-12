When Jordan speaks, you listen

Published 9:01 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Jordan, basketball legend and Gatorade ambassador, addressed millions of Filipino sportsmen and women in a video message that is sure to inspire basketball-loving Filipinos.

In the video, Jordan, arguably the most celebrated player to ever grace a hard court, reminded Filipinos that greatness isn't granted, it is gained, with each triumph earned through hard work, with dues paid for in blood, sweat, and tears.

"I just want to tell you young Pinoy athletes out there to keep training, keep sweating, and keep working towards your goals," said Jordan in a video clip sponsored by Gatorade.

Jordan was one of the most complete basketball players. He excelled on both sides of the court – as potent a scoring machine as he was as pesky a defender.

"In a basketball crazy nation such as ours, Michael Jordan has been a true inspiration to many generations of Filipinos. As Gatorade’s first athlete ambassador, we look to continue his legacy through his unique partnership with our brand," said Tony Atayde, Pepsico Philippines Marketing Manager for Hydration.

"Gatorade's dominance as the world's number one sports drink is backed by contemporary sports science and has a long history of fueling sports greatness. And you don't need to look further than Jordan for an example of that."

Despite our vertical challenges, Filipinos passion for basketball runs deep. It is much a part of Filipino culture, and while not native to the Philippines, the sport is its most popular and its most loved. And for years, Gatorade has been fueling that love.

"Fuel your performance with the best. I believe this then, and I still believe this now. Nothing hydrates better, nothing beats Gatorade," Jordan advises the legion of Pinoy athletes. – Rappler.com