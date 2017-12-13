The Pistons tumble to a 14-13 loss, flirting with an even record

Published 1:34 PM, December 13, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA - Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy lamented his team's "embarrassing" performance after they slid to a seventh straight defeat in a 103-84 rout against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, December 12 (Wednesday Manila time).

The Pistons have tumbled down the Eastern Conference standings after a losing streak that has left them with 14-13 record for the season.

On Tuesday, the Pistons were outgunned by Nuggets star Jamal Murray who poured on 28 points while reserve Trey Lyles added 20 before Detroit's fans at the Little Caesars Arena.

Van Gundy described the blowout as one of the worst losses he had experienced as a coach - but took responsibility for the loss.

"As a unit, no chemistry, no energy, they took us out of everything," Van Gundy told the post-game news conference.

"I've coached around 850 regular season games and playoffs and that's one of the worst ones I've ever had."

Van Gundy added: "We didn't do anything tonight. We didn't compete. That's on me as a coach. I've got to find the answers.

"I selected these players, I decide what we run on offense, how we play defense and that was an embarrassment tonight."

Wilson Chandler scored 18 points for the Nuggets while Mason Plumlee had 10 points and a season-high 13 rebounds.

Reserve players Langston Galloway (18) and Boban Marjanovic (14) led the scoring for Detroit. – Rappler.com