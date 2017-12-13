Who is gonna take home the NBA MVP award?

Published 9:56 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – We are about a quarter of the way through with the new NBA season and right now, the frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player are really starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Keep in mind that the Most Valuable Player (keyword: valuable) is not just about the man with the best stats, but also about winning games as a team with that man in the lead. With that being said…

Notable Omission: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder (12-14, 9th in the West)

2017-2018 Averages: 23 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 39.6% shooting, 31.1% 3PT

The recurring theme of Westbrook’s MVP campaign last year was that he had virtually no help on the floor and still led the Thunder to the playoffs, which explains why he became the first player to average a triple-double for an entire season (31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists) since Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson 55 years ago.

Now flanked by two superstars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, Westbrook suddenly finds himself off-groove and shooting under 40% while the Thunder find themselves out of the playoff picture for the time being. They still have a lot of time to synchronize the playstyles of their new Big Three, but it’s really not clicking right now. Westbrook will need to lead his team and string together a sizable winning streak to even be considered in the race.

3rd Place: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (15-10, 5th in the East)

2017-2018 Averages: 29.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks, 54.6% shooting

It seems as though The Greek Freak is not content with winning the Most Improved Player Award last season. After being challenged by no other than Kobe Bryant to become MVP, the 6’11” forward/point guard has since put his best foot forward and euro-stepped his way to the top of the individual leaderboards.

Although he has mellowed down just a bit going into the season’s 3rd month, Giannis burst into the season white-hot, exploding for 33.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 63.2% shooting in 7 October games. Given that he’s still averaging a shade under 30 points a game until now, it’s clear that he is still trending up. It’s scary to think that this man hasn’t even developed a reliable jumper yet. Just imagine what’s coming next.

2nd Place: James Harden, Houston Rockets (21-4, 1st in the league)

2017-2018 Averages: 32.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.9 steals, 46.3% shooting, 40.6% 3PT

It seems that James Harden is not even aware that he’s already sharing ball-handling duties with arguably the best pure point guard in the league today, Chris Paul. This December 12, Manila time, Harden dished out 17 assists in a 130-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. 14 of those dimes coming in the first half alone. He also added 26 points and 6 steals Somehow, his backcourt mate still managed a respectable line of 20 points, 9 boards and 6 assists in the win.

What then seemed like a logical and forgone conclusion that Harden would regress upon Paul’s arrival is now a distant memory. After 25 contests, The Beard registered norms of 32.0 points (career-high), 5.1 rebounds and 9.5 assists on 46.3% shooting and a career-best 40.6% from downtown. In the last 11 games, Harden has posted similar stats at 34.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. Incidentally, the Rockets haven’t lost in those 11 games with CP3 back in the lineup.

The two superstars have proved early on that they don’t need an extra ball on the court to be effective while Harden has solidified his case as the best combo guard, bar none, in the NBA.

1st Place: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (20-8, 2nd in the East)

2017-2018 Averages: 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.1 blocks, 58.3% shooting, 42.2% 3PT

For the longest time, many people thought there is nothing LeBron James can’t do. It turns out, there is one thing The King doesn’t know how to do: slow down.

Turning 33 years old this New Year’s Eve, the 4-time MVP is still doing well – historically well. In 28 games where the Cavaliers’ lineups have been in a constant state of flux due to a parade of recurring injuries, L-Train has chugged his way to averages of 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and career-highs in assists (9.0), blocks (1.1), shooting percentage (58.3%), threes made (2.0) and 3PT percentage (42.2%).

Just like the greatest of all time Michael Jordan who was just about to begin his second three-peat championship run at the age of 33, it seems likely that we haven’t seen the beginning of LeBron James’ regression. In fact, he is still evolving, as evidenced with his heightened reliance and efficiency on his jump shots and passing ability. Just this December 13, Manila time, James set a new career-high in the win against Atlanta with 17 assists to go along with 25 points on a near-perfect 11/13 shooting (84.6%).

There’s really not much left to say. The King is coming back for his throne. – Rappler.com