Russell Westbrook posts his ninth triple double of the season in a 100-95 victory

Published 12:08 PM, December 14, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Russell Westbrook posted his ninth triple double of the season and Paul George made a successful return to Indiana as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Pacers 100-95 on Wednesday, December 13 (Thursday, December 14 in Manila).

George was booed loudly whenever he touched the ball in his first return to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena since being traded 5 months ago.

But George, a four-time all-star, had the last laugh, scoring 12 points as he backed up Westbrook's 10-point, 17 rebound and 12 assist performance in front of a crowd of 17,900.

George was traded to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis after he told the Pacers he didn't plan to re-sign with the team following the 2017-18 NBA season.

Steven Adams scored 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Thunder.

The Thunder improved to 13-14 on the season as they registered their first two-game season sweep of Indiana since 2012-13 and snapped the Pacers' 4-game winning streak.

Oladipo led the Pacers with 19 points, but had a rough shooting night, going 9 of 26 from the floor. Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 for the Pacers and Thaddeus Young had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. – Rappler.com