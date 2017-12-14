Short-handed Denver couldn't keep pace with the Boston Celtics

Published 2:17 PM, December 14, 2017

Kyrie Irving returned from a one-game injury absence and scored 33 points as the Boston Celtics shot a season-high 59.5 percent from the floor en route to a 124-118 win over Denver on Wednesday, December 13 (Thursday Manila time).

"That was the only way we were going to win tonight, the way we were guarding and rebounding," said coach Brad Stevens of the strong shooting performance.

Jaylen Brown added 26 points and Aron Baynes had 17 as the Celtics overcame a career-high 36 points by Nuggets guard Gary Harris and 28 by Jamal Murray.

Denver, finishing a six-game road trip, were missing 3 key players with injuries, Paul Millsap (wrist), Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Will Barton (back).

In New Orleans, DeMarcus Cousins nailed a clutch 3-pointer from the left side with 22 seconds remaining as the New Orleans Pelicans powered past the Milwaukee Bucks 115-108.

Cousins scored a team-high 26 points and Anthony Davis chipped in 25.

The Pelicans trailed 94-87 early in the fourth quarter but outscored the Bucks 28-14 in the final 10 minutes.

Cousins added 13 boards and Davis tallied 10 rebounds. E'Twaun Moore had 21 points for New Orleans.

Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with a game-high 32 points. – Rappler.com