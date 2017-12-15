'I got you," LeBron James tells young Andrew

Published 11:41 AM, December 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - If you were a hospitalized kid who gets the chance to ask LeBron James for a wish, what would you ask? One young man at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital took the opportunity to ask him to posterize Lonzo Ball.

"Can you dunk on Lonzo for me?," young Andrew asked the Cleveland Cavaliers star in a viral video from FoxSports Ohio, to which King James responded "I got you."

The question drew laughter around the hospital room, and LeBron himself hedged his bet a bit, saying "He might not be in my way. Once he sees I'm about to take off, he might move out the way."

When LeBron & the @cavs visited @CLEClinic Children's yesterday, Andrew had a priceless request for @KingJames tonight against @ZO2_... pic.twitter.com/ZcU4pHYvfd — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 14, 2017

LeBron's Cavs ended up defeating Lonzo's Lakers 121-112 on Thursday, December 14 (Friday Manila time), with Cleveland improving to 21-8 and Los Angeles falling to 10-17. James had a triple double with 25 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds but didn't get the opportunity to throw it down in Ball's face. Ball himself turned in 13 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds in the loss.

James did nearly drop the hammer on Brook Lopez, but the 7-footer promptly cleared the lane to avoid ending up on a poster in Andrew's room.

Brook Lopez wanted no part of that Lebron dunk pic.twitter.com/LGxVGXPJV8 — NBAFLSH (@TheNBAFlash) December 15, 2017

– Rappler.com