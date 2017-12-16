Porzingis remains questionable for the Knicks' next game against the Thunder

Published 9:55 AM, December 16, 2017

NEW YORK, USA - New York Knicks ace Kristaps Porzingis escaped a serious knee injury when he limped off against the Brooklyn Nets but remains doubtful for this weekend's clash against Oklahoma City, the team said Friday, December 15.

An MRI scan revealed no structural damage, with the towering forward diagnosed with a twisted left knee.

Porzingis, who left Thursday's win over the Nets in the third quarter, is listed as questionable to face the Thunder on Saturday.

Porzingis told reporters on Thursday he had left the game after his knee began to feel unstable.

"I felt my knee buckle a little bit, and I felt a little pain there, so it's more about being cautious," Porzingis said.

"I had a little shock pain there, and that's it."

Porzingis has averaged 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots this season.

Michael Beasley is expected to start if the 7-foot-3 Latvian is ruled out.

Porzingis meanwhile said he believes fans will give former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony a generous reception when he returns to Madison Square Garden with the Thunder on Saturday for the first time since leaving earlier this year.

"I think he was as professional as he can be in his time here in New York, so I don't see why they would not receive him with love," Porzingis said. – Rappler.com