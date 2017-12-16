Westbrook overcomes a poor shooting night to overcome the 76ers in triple overtime

Published 1:45 PM, December 16, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA - Russell Westbrook tallied 27 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a dramatic 119-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, capping a heart-pounding 3 overtime NBA contest.

Westbrook, an American, posted his 10th triple-double of the season and the 89th of his career on Friday night, December 15 (Saturday Manila time) in front of 20,600 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center arena.

"This is what we live for," said Westbrook. "On the road, great environment, come out and get the win like this."

Westbrook shot 10-of-33 from the field and was one of two Thunder players to play more than 50 minutes. Westbrook played 52 minutes and center Steven Adams was on the court for 51 minutes.

"Never stop, never stop. I have been grinding my whole life. I was never given anything," said Westbrook, who grew up in south Los Angeles. "I don't care about percentages. All I care about is wins."

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony scored 24 points apiece for the Thunder, who improved to .500 at 14-14 with their third straight road win. It was also their 17th consecutive victory over the Sixers.

Raymond Felton had 14 for the Thunder, who shot 47 of 113.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 34 points while playing a career-high 48 minutes. J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Dario Saric added 16. Jerryd Bayless had 14 points and Ben Simmons scored 12 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

Robert Covington returned after missing two games with a bruised lower back. However Covington struggled mightily, shooting a dismal 4 of 21 from the floor and finishing with 11 points.

Philadelphia attempted a season-high 46 three-pointers but only made 13 in their first triple-overtime game since 1992 against the Miami Heat.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz snapped a 4-game losing skid with a 107-95 win over the first place Boston Celtics but the victory came at a cost. They lost two key players to injuries.

Utah's Rudy Gobert left the game in the first two minutes with a knee injury and Derrick Favors suffered a cut near his left eye that needed 6 stitches.

The win also ended a nine-game Boston Garden losing streak for the Jazz, who posted their first win there since 2008.

An 0-for-18 Boston shooting drought over more than 10 minutes in the second quarter allowed the Jazz to seize command of the game.

Ricky Rubio scored 22 points and added 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 8 straight points for his team late in the game, finishing with 17 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Former Celtic Jonas Jerebko scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Rodney Hood also scored 17 points while Joe Ingles had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz.

Kyrie Irving scored 33 points and had 6 assists and 4 rebounds for Boston.

Al Horford, who returned from a one-game absence with a sore knee, added 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. They were the only two Celtics in double figures. – Rappler.com