Published 10:57 AM, December 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA - The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was arrested in California on Friday night, December 15 in connection with his 2010 murder.

Sherra Wright-Robinson was charged with conspiracy, first-degree murder and criminal attempt first degree murder, the Memphis Police Department said Saturday.

Wright-Robinson is to appear in court on Monday in Riverside, California, according to jail records obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper.

The body of Wright, 34, was found in southeast Memphis on July 28, 2010 - 10 days after he was reported missing.

Investigators found evidence of shell casings from different caliber weapons at the scene and at least 5 gunshot wounds were documented in an autopsy, according to the newspaper.

The 7-year investigation has been one of the Memphis Police Department's most high-profile unsolved cases.

Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center in 13 seasons before he retired in 2009.

Wright averaged 8.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 778 games in his playing days with the Los Angeles Clippers, Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was drafted by the Clippers as the seventh overall pick in 1996.

Wright-Robinson's arrest came after the December 5 indictment of Billy R. Turner in Wright's death. Turner was a deacon at Mt. Olive No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Collierville, Tennessee, where Wright-Robinson was a former member. – Rappler.com