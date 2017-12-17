LeBron James puts up double digits in 3 statistical categories for the 60th time in his NBA career

Published 11:51 AM, December 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James posted his 60th NBA triple-double on Saturday, December 16, passing Larry Bird for 5th on the all-time list and leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 109-100 victory over the Utah Jazz.

James scored 29 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and handed out 10 assists. It was his third triple-double – putting up double digits in 3 statistical categories – in the 4-game homestand that concluded Saturday.

His drive to the basket with one second left in the third quarter gave Cleveland an 80-73 lead going into the fourth, and he scored 10 points in the final period.

James had scored or assisted on Cleveland's first 13 points. He connected on 9 of his 15 shots from the field and made all 10 of his free throws.

Kevin Love had 15 points and five rebounds, and rookie Cedi Osman scored a career-high 10 points for Cleveland, who are 17-1 since November 11 and notched an 11th straight home win.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue earned his 100th regular-season victory since being promoted to the job on January 22, 2016.

The Jazz were without French center Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors, who were both hurt in a win over Boston on Friday. Gobert is expected to miss up to a month with a sprained left knee, while Favors suffered an eye laceration. – Rappler.com