Reggie Bullock has been producing quality minutes since securing a starting position

Published 11:10 AM, December 18, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – The resurgent Detroit Pistons equaled a franchise record with 17 3-pointers en route to 114-110 win over the shorthanded Orlando Magic on Sunday, December 17.

Forward Reggie Bullock scored a career-high 20 points for the Pistons who made 50% of their attempts from beyond the arc and won their 3rd consecutive game after losing 7 straight.

Playing the Magic seems to bring out the best in 26-year-old American Bullock. His previous high also came against Orlando, when he scored 17 points last season.

Bullock made 8-of-10 shots from the floor, continuing to take advantage of his expanded role under coach Stan Van Gundy.

He was added to the starting lineup 4 games ago and his scoring boost has coincided with the Pistons' latest win streak.

Tobias Harris, Reggie Jackson, and Anthony Tolliver scored 17 points apiece for the Pistons.

Andre Drummond contributed 12 points for Detroit, which led by 24 in the 4th quarter but gave up 19 unanswered points before holding on for the win.

Detroit starting shooting guard Avery Bradley missed his second consecutive game due to a right adductor strain.

Forward Mario Hezonja scored a career-high 28 points for Orlando, which has dropped 5 straight.

Nikola Vucevic supplied 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Jonathon Simmons had 23 points.

Both of Orlando's leading scorers missed the game. Forward Aaron Gordon was sidelined because of a calf strain, while guard Evan Fournier sat out for the 5th consecutive game with a right ankle sprain. – Rappler.com