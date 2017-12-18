It's a hard-fought battle between the Eastern Conference giants

Published 11:53 AM, December 18, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James posted his 4th triple-double in 5 games with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists as the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Washington Wizards 106-99 on Sunday, December 17.

Kevin Love scored a team-high 25 points, while Jeff Green had 15 points for the Cavaliers who have won 18 of 19, including the past 5 NBA games.

The Eastern Conference giants engaged in a hard-fought battle as the teams were tied at the end of the second and third quarters.

James's 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter put the Cavaliers in front for good and sparked an 8-0 run.

Green's 3-point play capped the surge as Cleveland led 95-89 with 6:55 remaining.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points for the Wizards, who had won two in a row.

John Wall had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Washington made 12 3-pointers but finished 9-of-16 on free throws. – Rappler.com