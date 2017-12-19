Get to know the Lakers greats whose jerseys have been retired by the franchise

Published 8:43 PM, December 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers immortalized the numbers that Kobe Bryant had donned on Monday, December 18, during halftime of the Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game at the Staples Center.

Bryant now joins the ranks of Lakers greats such as renowned point guard Magic Johnson, the man on the NBA logo Jerry West and his former partner on-court Shaquille O'Neal.

The 18-time All Star will be the first NBA player to have two jerseys retired by the same team. Bryant played for the Lakers in his two-decade career wearing jersey numbers 8 and 24. He brought home 3 championships under number 8, while he finished his championship career with two more under number 24.

Aside from Bryant, get to know more about the jersey numbers of the legends that hail from the purple and gold.

#8 and #24 – Kobe Bryant

Heralded by Magic Johnson to be the "greatest" in Lakers history, Bryant has influenced the world with his "Mamba Mentality" as shown in his decorated 20-year career with the Lakers. On his final game in the NBA on April 13, 2016, he capped off his career by dropping 60 points against the Utah Jazz.

Tenure with the Lakers: 1996-2016

Jersey retired on: December 18, 2017

NBA higlights and awards:

5× NBA champion (2000–2002, 2009, 2010)

2× NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010)

NBA Most Valuable Player (2008)

18× NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)

4× NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

11× All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

2× All-NBA Second Team (2000, 2001)

2× All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

9× NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003, 2004, 2006–2011)

3× NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001, 2002, 2012)

2× NBA scoring champion (2006, 2007)

NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)

No. 8 retired by the Los Angeles Lakers

No. 24 retired by the Los Angeles Lakers

#13- Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain played in the NBA for 14 years with the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and spent the last 5 years of his basketball career with the Lakers. Towering at 7'1", Chamberlain is the only NBA player to hit an average at least 30 points and 20 rebounds per game in a season, which he accomplished 7 times in his career.

Tenure with the Lakers: 1968-1973

Jersey retired on: November 9, 1983

NBA highlights and awards:

2× NBA champion (1967, 1972)

NBA Finals MVP (1972)

4× NBA Most Valuable Player (1960, 1966–1968)

13× NBA All-Star (1960–1969, 1971–1973)

NBA All-Star Game MVP (1960)

7× All-NBA First Team (1960–1962, 1964, 1966–1968)

3× All-NBA Second Team (1963, 1965, 1972)

2× NBA All-Defensive First Team (1972, 1973)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1960)

7× NBA scoring champion (1960–1966)

11× NBA rebounding champion (1960–1963, 1966–1969, 1971–1973)

NBA assists leader (1968)

No. 13 retired by Golden State Warriors

No. 13 retired by Philadelphia 76ers

No. 13 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

NBA 35th Anniversary Team

NBA 50th Anniversary Team

#22- Elgin Baylor

Known for his athletic maneuvers on the court, Baylor was able to lead the Lakers to 8 finals appearances in his career. This included setting a record of scoring 61 points in a single game during the 1962 NBA finals game 5 against the Boston Celtics, where the Lakers won 126-121.

Tenure with the Lakers: 1960-1972

Jersey retired on: November 9, 1983

NBA highlights and awards:

Lakers No. 1 overall pick in the 1958 NBA draft

11× NBA All-Star (1959–1965, 1967–1970)

NBA All-Star Game MVP (1959)

10× All-NBA First Team (1959–1965, 1967–1969)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1959)

NBA 35th Anniversary Team

NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team

No. 22 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

Ranks 1st in Lakers franchise history in rebounds (11,463)

Ranks 4th in Lakers franchise history in points (23,149)

Retired as the NBA's third all-time leading scorer

#25 – Gail Goodrich

Goodrich was the leading scorer of the Lakers from 1971-1975. During the 1971-1972 NBA season, he was part of the squad that won 33 straight games and a championship – the only one in his career as a player.

Tenure with the Lakers: 1965-1968, 1970-1976

Jersey retired on: November 20, 1996

NBA highlights and awards:

NBA champion (1972)

5× NBA All-Star (1969, 1972–1975)

All-NBA First Team (1974)

No. 25 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

8th all-time in franchise history in points (13,044) and assists (2,863)

#32 – Magic Johnson

Johnson was known to be one of the leagues greatest passers who helped orchestrate the Showtime Lakers. Johnson took the reins of managing the Lakers franchise and is currently the president of basketball operations.

Tenure with the Lakers: 1979-1991, 1996

Jersey retired on: February 16, 1992

NBA highlights and awards:

5× NBA champion (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988)

3× NBA Finals MVP (1980, 1982, 1987)

3× NBA Most Valuable Player (1987, 1989, 1990)

12× NBA All-Star (1980, 1982–1992)

2× NBA All-Star Game MVP (1990, 1992)

9× All-NBA First Team (1983–1991)

All-NBA Second Team (1982)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1980)

4× NBA assists leader (1983, 1984, 1986, 1987)

2× NBA steals leader (1981, 1982)

J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (1992)

NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team

No. 32 retired by Los Angeles Lakers





#33- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar established himself to be one of the top scorers league with his famous "skyhook" that helped power the Lakers during their "Showtime era."

Tenure with the Lakers: 1975-1989

Jersey retired on: March 20, 1989

NBA highlights and awards:

6× NBA champion (1971, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988)

2× NBA Finals MVP (1971, 1985)

6× NBA Most Valuable Player (1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1980)

19× NBA All-Star (1970–1977, 1979–1989)

10× All-NBA First Team (1971–1974, 1976, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1984, 1986)

5× All-NBA Second Team (1970, 1978, 1979, 1983, 1985)

5× NBA All-Defensive First Team (1974, 1975, 1979–1981)

6× NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1970, 1971, 1976–1978, 1984)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1970)

2× NBA scoring champion (1971, 1972)

NBA rebounding champion (1976)

4× NBA blocks leader (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

No. 33 retired by Milwaukee Bucks

No. 33 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team

Retired as the NBA's all-time leader in points scored (38,387), games played (1,560), minutes played (57,446), field goals made (15,837), field goal attempts (28,307), blocked shots (3,189), defensive rebounds (9,394), career wins (1,074), and personal fouls (4,657)

#34 – Shaquille O'Neal

O'neal was famous for his big man-guard combo plays with Bryant before he was traded off to the Miami Heat in 2004. He won 3 consecutive championships with the Lakers and his 4th with the Heat.

Tenure with the Lakers: 1996-2004

Jersey retired on: April 2, 2013

NBA highlights and awards:

4× NBA champion (2000–2002, 2006)

3× NBA Finals MVP (2000–2002)

NBA Most Valuable Player (2000)

15× NBA All-Star (1993–1998, 2000–2007, 2009)

3× NBA All-Star Game MVP (2000, 2004, 2009)

8× All-NBA First Team (1998, 2000–2006)

2× All-NBA Second Team (1995, 1999)

4× All-NBA Third Team (1994, 1996, 1997, 2009)

3× NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2000, 2001, 2003)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1993)

2× NBA scoring champion (1995, 2000)

NBA 50th Anniversary Team

No. 34 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

No. 32 retired by Miami Heat

#42 – James Worthy

Worthy was given the name "Big Game James" for his play in the most crucial moments of the games. He was also a fit to the Lakers rotation during the Showtime era where he played alongside Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar.

Tenure with the Lakers: 1982-1994

Jersey retired on: December 10, 1995

NBA highlights and awards:

3× NBA champion (1985, 1987, 1988)

NBA Finals MVP (1988)

7× NBA All-Star (1986–1992)

2× All-NBA Third Team (1990, 1991)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1983)

NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team

No. 42 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

#44 – Jerry West

West continues to make an impact in the NBA as the silhouette of his playing form is used in the NBA logo. West picked up the nicknames "Mr. Clutch" and "Mr. Outside" for his big baskets and perimeter shots during his Lakers career.

Tenure with the Lakers: 1960-1974

Jersey retired on: November 19, 1983

NBA highlights and awards:

NBA champion (1972)

NBA Finals MVP (1969)

14× NBA All-Star (1961–1974)

NBA All-Star Game MVP (1972)

10× All-NBA First Team (1962–1967, 1970–1973)

2× All-NBA Second Team (1968, 1969)

4× NBA All-Defensive First Team (1970–1973)

NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1969)

NBA scoring champion (1970)

NBA assists leader (1972)

NBA 35th Anniversary Team

NBA 50th Anniversary Team

No. 44 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

#52 – Jamaal Wilkes

The nickname "The Silk" was coined after Wilkes for his smooth play on the court that fortified the Lakers' Showtime offense. Wilkes was also famous for the jumpshot in which Hall of Fame Lakers announcer Chick Hearn referred to as the "20-foot layup".

Tenure with the Lakers: 1977-1985

Jersey retired on: December 28, 2012

NBA highlights and awards:

4× NBA champion (1975, 1980, 1982, 1985)

3× NBA All-Star (1976, 1981, 1983)

2× NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1976, 1977)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1975)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1975)

No. 52 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

Chick Hearn

Hearn's broadcasting career was mostly centered on being the play-by-play announced for the Lakers. The sportscaster was known for his "Chickisms", which were the notable phrases he would use during his broadcasts. On August 5, 2002, Hearn died from a serious head injury due a bad fall at home. The Lakers franchise honored his broadcasting contributions by retiring an honorary microphone on December 2, 2002.

– Rappler.com