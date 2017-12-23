WATCH: LeBron James gets candy for 3-year-old daughter
MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James had to perform some daddy duties during his game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, December 21.
"Hey Momma, you want candy?" James asked his wife and 3-year-old daughter Zhuri. The 3-time NBA champion then went looking for a little snack for his daughter midway through the game.
As James went around the courtside, he was finally able to score a treat for Zhuri. "You're welcome!" exclaimed James.
The 4-time NBA MVP recorded a game-high of 34 points in their 115-112 victory over the Bulls. – Rappler.com