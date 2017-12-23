Christmas comes early for 3-year-old Zhuri as LeBron James gets candy for her

Published 11:08 AM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James had to perform some daddy duties during his game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, December 21.

"Hey Momma, you want candy?" James asked his wife and 3-year-old daughter Zhuri. The 3-time NBA champion then went looking for a little snack for his daughter midway through the game.

As James went around the courtside, he was finally able to score a treat for Zhuri. "You're welcome!" exclaimed James.

The 4-time NBA MVP recorded a game-high of 34 points in their 115-112 victory over the Bulls. – Rappler.com