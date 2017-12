LeBron James says his family goals will stick with him, not his team's Game 3 loss in the Finals

Published 3:27 PM, December 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - For the third straight year the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet on Christmas Day, a tradition that has coincided with a rematch of the previous year’s NBA Finals series. Last season, the Cavs dropped the first two games of the Finals, a rubber match from the previous two seasons’ championship series, before the Cavs collapsed on their home court, blowing a 6-point lead in the final 3 minutes to give Golden State an insurmountable 3-0 lead.

The series loss dropped LeBron to 3-5 all-time in the Finals, but asked by a reporter if it would “stick” with him for a long time, James had an answer that ran deeper than basketball.

“I’ve lost 5 finals, what are you gonna do about it,” said James, in an ESPN report by Dave McMenamin.

"What's going to stick with me is seeing my daughter smile, seeing my kids graduate high school, college. Hopefully my daughter will go off and meet the man of her dreams. That's what's going to stick with me. I keep telling you all, these games and wins and losses, yeah, I love it, but it's not the be-all and end-all for me. So, I've had so many moments in this game that I'm going to cherish. But Game 3 here in the Finals or a game there, I'm good. I don't lose sleep anymore."

(WATCH: LeBron James gets candy for 3-year-old daughter)

Last year the Cavs defeated the Warriors 109-108 in the Christmas Day showdown, while the Warriors won the 2015 edition 89-83. The Cavs enter Christmas with the third best record in the East at 24-9 while the Warriors are just behind the Rockets out West at 26-7. Even if the lineups have changed just a bit over the years, and there are other things that matter more in life, James admits the meeting holds meaning.

"You would be unhuman if it didn't [matter]. But obviously, this is a new format, this is a new team for us. We're still trying to continue to put things together and put pieces together. But yeah, you would be unhuman if you played 3 straight Finals versus a team and you felt nothing when you went out on the floor against them. So, absolutely."

Just days away from turning 33, and playing in his 15th season, James may not have too many Christmas games ahead of him. Asked which memories and games stick out for him, he says his 2013 game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, where James caught an alley-oop off the backboard from Dwyane Wade for a memorable dunk as “probably one or two of my best Christmas Day moments.”

“Playing in the Staples Center is always a treat. I've never had an opportunity to play in the Garden, but playing in the Staples Center, I've been there quite a few times. So, it's kind of always fun to be in L.A. and play in front of that crowd and have that atmosphere. So, I've only had probably 4 games at home out of the 12, so, but being in the Staples Center has always been pretty good." – Rappler.com