Green plays The Grinch to LeBron at the Oracle, sending his shot back

Published 12:00 PM, December 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - You may remember Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals when the Warriors had a 3-2 series lead and were looking to close out their second straight championship. In the fourth quarter Green put up a shot hoping to rally the Dubs, only to be rejected by LeBron James. And well, the series went the way it did.

Green got his own defensing highlight against James on Christmas Day, sending his shot back with authority in the second quarter of Golden State's 99-92 victory at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

LeBron James, meet Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/90obnO2XL7 — KNBR (@KNBR) December 25, 2017

Green finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in addition to that block, and added his name alongside James, Russell Westbrook, Billy Cunningham, John Havlicek and Oscar Robertson as the only players to register a Christmas triple-double, according to ESPN Stats.

And even if the league didn't feature Christmas jerseys, a break from a fan favorite tradition, Green found his own way to get festive with Arthur-inspired holiday kicks.

And speaking of blocks, Kevin Durant sent his share of shots back too, getting credited for 5 rejections, including this one against Tristan Thompson (though it's arguable that Green should've gotten the credit for it) in the second half which led to a Durant dunk at the other end.

The Cavs and Warriors will play again on January 15 (January 16 Manila time). – Rappler.com