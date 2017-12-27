The Bulls contain Giannis Antetokounmpo and earn the win on the road

Published 3:21 PM, December 27, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA - Chicago forward Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to score 24 points and spark the visiting Bulls over Milwaukee 115-106 in an NBA matchup Tuesday, December 26 (Wednesday Manila time).

The 26-year-old Montenegro-born Spaniard made 9-of-18 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and grabbed 8 rebounds to spark the Bulls to their 11th win in 33 games.

"Great game by us. We really stepped up," Mirotic said. "We're moving in the right direction."

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks (17-15) with 28 points.

"We executed really good against Giannis," Mirotic said. "Offensively they really found me. We were pumped up. Defensively we rebounded really well. Offensively we need to keep improving."

J.J. Barea led Dallas with 20 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 18 as the Mavericks upset visiting Toronto 98-93.

The Mavericks took only their third win in 11 games to stand 10-25, still the worst record in the Western Conference.

The Raptors, led by Kirk Lowry's 23 points, saw their 6-game win streak snapped and fell to 23-9 with just their second loss in 14 games.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey lamented his club shooting only 33.7 percent from the floor.

"None of us came out in the right disposition, ready to compete," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "Any time you shoot 33 percent you're not going to beat too many people in the league.

"Defensively, I thought we tried to lock it down the stretch. But again, the way they started the game going coast-to-coast, we were still on Christmas break."

Tobias Harris scored 30 points, 26 of them in the first half, and the Detroit Pistons routed visiting Indiana 107-83. Andre Drummond added 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson sprained his right ankle during the third quarter and had to be helped to the locker room by team medical staff. Jackson had eight points and a season-high 13 assists.

Indiana's Victor Oladipo, who averaged 25.3 points, scored a season-low 13.

Miami's Josh Richardson scored 20 points while Kelly Olynyk added 15 points and 12 rebounds to power the Heat over visiting Orlando 107-89. Elfrid Payton led the Magic with 19 points.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 to lead 6 double-figure scorers as the San Antonio Spurs ripped visiting Brooklyn 109-97.

Spanish big man Pau Gasol added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs while reserve Caris LeVert led the Nets with 18 points.

Jamal Murray had team highs of 22 points and eight rebounds to spark the Denver Nuggets over visiting Utah 107-83. Derrick Favors had 20 points for the Jazz in a losing cause. – Rappler.com