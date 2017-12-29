It didn't count though

Published 11:46 AM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - When you bank a shot off the shot clock, do you have to call it?

James Harden found a new way to get to the bottom of the net, putting in a layup off the shot 24-second counter during the Houston Rockets' game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, December 28 (Friday Manila time). Harden had been played closely by Kyrie Irving, and a foul was called on the drive.

Instinctively Harden chucked the ball up, and to the amazement of many, it went in, though it wasn't counted.

The Celtics had been trailing 60-38 at that point just before the half, and had been down by as many, but came back to win 99-98 in the biggest comeback so far this season. Rockets fans are probably looking back now and wishing it did count.

Irving led the Celtics with 26 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists while Harden goes for 34 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds as the Rockets lose their fourth straight. – Rappler.com