James Harden criticizes Marcus Smart for flopping late in their game, and yes he realizes he is James Harden

Published 6:39 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Today is just not James Harden’s day.

In a battle of two of the league’s top-tier teams, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (29-10) overcame a 26-point deficit to topple the West’s second-best Houston Rockets (25-8) by a single point, 99-98, Thursday, December 28 (Friday Manila time).

However, in the eyes of Houston’s MVP candidate and pretty much everyone outside Boston, the Rockets should’ve won that one.

Blown 26-point lead aside, the controversy erupted in the closing seconds of the final frame, when the Rockets were still up by 3, 98-95 with 11.6 seconds left. In a span of 9 seconds, Jayson Tatum made a dunk, Harden was called for an offensive foul on the inbound, Al Horford made a floater and Harden was called for another charging foul. Tarik Black intentionally fouled Horford who blew two straight free-throws, leaving Eric Gordon to chuck up a full-court heave that caught air.

Marcus Smart, true to his family name, took advantage of Harden’s frustrations to conjure up two whistles as the Boston TD Garden explodes in amusement:

Marcus Smart draws two offensive fouls on James Harden at end of Rockets-Celtics game pic.twitter.com/YKrVgzbixi — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 29, 2017

Of course, social media exploded in the wake of the nationally-televised game.

There were supporters…

Flop or not, Marcus Smart had great positioning and got into Harden’s head — Celtics News (@CelticsNewsNBA) December 29, 2017

…opposers…

when you need Marcus smart to flop because you can’t win the game — medusa (@clutchboyz10) December 29, 2017

…and everyone else in between.

James Harden watching Marcus Smart flop pic.twitter.com/517W7DwJ50 — Josh-oot-ze-glassToussaint (@2sainttakes) December 29, 2017

Of course, Harden (34 points, 10 assists, 7/27 shooting, 15/15 free-throws, 8 turnovers) was irate. In an interview with NBC Sports, he lamented the calls and no-calls being thrown all night long.

“You know, [the Celtics] a good team, obviously,” said Harden. “They’re going to make shots. They’re going to make a run. Especially when they’re at home. We just didn’t execute when we needed to. But like I said in the first statement, you know, it’s tough. You can’t have two officials in a professional game. There’s a lot of no calls that need to be called, ‘cause that changes the dynamic of the game. Then you got fastbreak points, no calls, turnovers, or whatever the case may be. But, it’s a professional game, national TV, can’t happen.”

Smart, on the other hand, only had this to say:

Smart was asked if he prides himself in being a pain in the ass. “My Mom would say so.” — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) December 29, 2017

If only Smart’s reputation as a prolific flopper didn’t precede him, then this endgame by the Celtics could be chalked up as a smart, pun intended, basketball comeback.

For the uninitiated, here is a song purely dedicated to Smart’s flops way back in college:

Was Smart and his “abilities” just in the right place at the right time? Was Harden given a taste of his own medicine? Is the NBA’s anti-flopping rule too loose? You be the judge. – Rappler.com