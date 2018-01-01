Baker roasts himself after getting posterized by Anthony Davis

Published 3:38 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While the New York Knicks were celebrating their victory over the Pelicans on Saturday, December 30 (Manila Time), their reserve guard Ron Baker was left with a black eye after Pelicans' top scorer Anthony Davis knocked him down with a vicious poster dunk.

Davis' action on the rim could arguably be a candidate for this season's dunk of the year, but it did not turn out pretty on Baker's side. The injured Knicks player revealed that he had 3 stitches around the area of his left eye.

Even with the pain, Baker managed to insert some humor into the situation, even tagging Davis in his Instagram post.

"When you wake up and turn on #ESPN, and see you made @sportscenter Top 10! Ft: @antdavis23," read the caption.



It will take some time before Baker takes the floor again due to his nasty injury. And it may take some time before his iPhone X facial recognition works for him again.

my iPhone X facial recognition isn’t working rn.... https://t.co/0SwjwtF6J6 — Ron Baker (@RonBaker31) December 31, 2017

– Rappler.com