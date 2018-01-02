James Harden suffers from a left hamstring injury from his game against the Lakers

Published 12:12 PM, January 02, 2018

HOUSTON, USA – Houston Rockets star James Harden will be out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury, the National Basketball Association team announced on Monday, January 1.

The Rockets said Harden suffered a grade two strain of his left hamstring in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, December 31.

Harden scored 40 points before leaving late in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' double-overtime win.

He is averaging 32 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Rockets (26-9), who have been struggling of late, losing five of their last 6 games.

The team said doctors would re-evaluate Harden's injury in two weeks. – Rappler.com