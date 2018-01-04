Thomas gets some respect from the Boston fans and his former teammates

Published 1:43 PM, January 04, 2018

WASHINGTON, USA - Terry Rozier scored 20 points off the Boston bench to lead 6 double-figure scorers Wednesday, January 3 (Thursday Manila time) and the Celtics routed visiting Cleveland 102-88 in an NBA Eastern Conference showdown.

Jayson Tatum and reserve Marcus Smart each scored 15 points, Jaylen Brown added 14 points and Kyrie Irving and Al Horford each contributed 11 and 9 rebounds as the East-leading Celtics improved to 31-10.

"That shows what type of team we are," Rozier said of the Celtics' scoring depth. "From day one we've always had that next man up mentality and we've kept it going.

"We just want to build from this and keep going."

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 19 points and added 7 rebounds and 6 assists but Cleveland fell to 25-13, third in the East, behind Boston and Toronto.

Cavaliers big man Kevin Love injured his right ankle late in the second quarter and managed only two points on 1-of-11 shooting.

Cleveland's Isaiah Thomas sat out a night after making his season debut for the Cavs, missing more than two months with a hip injury after being traded from the Celtics in a deal that sent Irving to Boston.

Thomas exchanged hugs and smiles with his former teammates before and after the game and when he was shown on the scoreboard videoscreen, Boston fans responded with a standing ovation. Ex-Celtics forward Jae Crowder received one as well.

"It's always great going against your former teammates," Rozier said. "Those guys are great. I played two good years with them. Always great catching up."

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points to power the Toronto Raptors (26-10) to a 124-115 victory at Chicago while Greek standout Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 10 rebounds in Milwaukee's 122-101 home romp over Indiana. – Rappler.com