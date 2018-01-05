Melo lets off an R-rated reaction to Westbrook's water bottle

Published 3:25 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Carmelo Anthony got hot about cooling down.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star momentarily forgot he was on live television when he dropped the MF bomb after teammate Russell Westbrook poured some water on him following their 127-117 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, January 4 (Friday Manila time).

"Ahh motherf--ker, s--t!," Anthony said, as Westbrook jogged off.

It was an otherwise good night for the Thunder, who notched their second straight win in as many nights on the heels of a victory over the Lakers.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Westbrook scored 29 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and handed out 11 assists, while Paul George connected on 12 of 16 shots in his return to his hometown of LA.

His 5 three-pointers included one from the right wing that stretched the Thunder's lead to 12 points with 2:07 remaining.

"I thought down the stretch we just got quality looks," George said.

The Thunder have won 8 of their last 10 with a free-flowing offense in which pre-season acquisitions George and Carmelo Anthony have clicked with Westbrook.

"We're just comfortable," George said. "Whoever has the ball, we give him that space, that chance, that opportunity to make plays, to be special. We don't care who’s got it and who's scoring, who's shooting. We passed that stage - we're out there having fun."

Anthony added 22 points, connecting on 9 of 12 shots from the floor.

DeAndre Jordan scored 26 points with 17 rebounds for the Clippers and Lou Williams scored 13 of his 26 points off the bench in the fourth quarter.

But the Thunder, trailing by 3 going into the final period, opened the fourth on a 12-0 scoring run to seize control.

Jordan went scoreless in the fourth and Blake Griffin's 24 points included just 5 in the final frame as the Clippers saw their four-game winning streak end. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com