Okafor is now playing in the NBA G-League, not in a pineapple under the sea

Published 7:19 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Nothing can stop Emeka Okafor from attempting to return to the NBA, not even this:

Emeka Okafor models the SpongeBob uniforms the @Sevens, the @Sixers' affiliate, will be wearing for Nickelodeon Night tonight! #NBAGLeague



6:30 pm/et, Facebook Live: https://t.co/j5GIIU36uo pic.twitter.com/QE49tvXVdA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 3, 2018

As part of the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate Delaware 87ers’s Nickelodeon night, players were given special Spongebob-themed uniforms. Okafor, the former 2004 2nd overall pick and Rookie of the Year, gamely modeled for the team and wore shorts with a necktie on the crotch area.

Of course, no uniform designed like that can escape the wrath of social media, who immediately pounced with a barrage of tweets:

All jokes and hideous uniforms aside, Okafor has been working hard to get back to the player he once was: a prototypical double-double machine that won him the Rookie of the Year Award over classmate Dwight Howard. Due to suffering herniated disc in his neck, he sat out 3 straight seasons from 2014-2017 – a lifetime for a 30+ year-old basketball player. – Rappler.com