Published 1:10 PM, January 06, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Former 76ers great Julius Erving fell ill while at the team's NBA game in Philadelphia on Friday, January 5 (Saturday Manila time) and was taken to hospital.

"Mr. Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated," a statement issued on behalf of the 76ers and Erving's management group said. "He is expected to be released after the evaluation."

Erving, 67, range the ceremonial Liberty Bell to open the Sixers' game against the Detroit Pistons, an honor marking 35 years since he produced his famous "cradle dunk" against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Erving is the 76ers' 4th all-time leading scorer and the NBA's 7th all-time leading scorer with 30,026 career points.

He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 1981 and led Philadelphia to the NBA championship in 1983. – Rappler.com