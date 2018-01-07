Isaiah Thomas takes some time to adjust in his first start before finishing with 19 points

Published 1:06 PM, January 07, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA - The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped their 5-game road losing streak with a 131-127 victory over the Magic in Orlando.

LeBron James scored 33 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out 9 assists.

The Cavs star made 12 of 23 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 from three-point range. He also had 6 steals and a blocked shot.

The Magic trailed by 3 at halftime, but the Cavaliers pulled away in the third, when they out-scored Orlando 40-23.

Isaiah Thomas, making his first start for Cleveland after injury sidelined him until this month, took a little time to adjust, going scoreless in the first quarter before finishing with 19 points and 4 assists in 21 minutes.

The Cavaliers improved to 26-13, third in the Eastern Conference led by the Boston Celtics - who held on for an 87-85 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn.

Jayson Tatum's dunk with 1:16 remaining gave Boston the lead for good in a game that saw the lead change hands 8 times in the fourth quarter.

Tatum's three-pointer pushed Boston's lead to 87-83 with 45.7 seconds left.

But the Nets wouldn't go away. Joe Harris scored on a put-back and Brooklyn thwarted a drive by Kyrie Irving before finding themselves unable to come up with a game-tying basket despite four chances in the waning seconds.

Irving finished with 21 points to lead the Celtics, who notched their sixth straight win.

Pistons down Rockets

In Detroit, the Pistons shook off the injury absences of Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Stanley Johnson to beat the Houston Rockets 108-101.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points, one of 6 Detroit players to score in double figures in the win over a Rockets team that in the absence of injured star James Harden slumped to a seventh defeat in 9 games.

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo returned from injury to score 23 points with 9 assists and 5 steals in the Indiana Pacers' 125-86 victory over the sluggish Chicago Bulls.

Chicago came into the contest having scored at least 110 points in 5 straight games but struggled offensively, committing 16 turnovers and shooting just 37.5 percent from the floor to trail by as many as 41 points. – Rappler.com